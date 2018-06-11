Uttar Pradesh: 6 school children killed in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

School bus accident on Lucknow Agra expressway in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image) School bus accident on Lucknow Agra expressway in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)

Six students were killed in a bus accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kannauj city in Uttar Pradesh, early Monday morning. Three children were rushed to the hospital and are in a critical condition. The school children were run over by a bus on the expressway. There has been no official statement issued yet. More details are awaited.

