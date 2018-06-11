Uttar Pradesh: 6 school children killed in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2018 8:28:39 am
Six students were killed in a bus accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kannauj city in Uttar Pradesh, early Monday morning. Three children were rushed to the hospital and are in a critical condition. The school children were run over by a bus on the expressway. There has been no official statement issued yet. More details are awaited.
