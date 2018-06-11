Follow Us:
Monday, June 11, 2018
Uttar Pradesh: 6 school children killed in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Agra-Lucknow expressway accident: Three children were rushed to the hospital and are in a critical condition. The school children were run over by a bus on the expressway.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 11, 2018 8:28:39 am
lucknow agra expressway, school bus accident, school kids, kannauj, up School bus accident on Lucknow Agra expressway in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational image)

Six students were killed in a bus accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Kannauj city in Uttar Pradesh, early Monday morning. Three children were rushed to the hospital and are in a critical condition. The school children were run over by a bus on the expressway. There has been no official statement issued yet. More details are awaited.

