Agra blasts live updates: Twin low-intensity explosions near Cantt railway station, no injuries reported

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

Two low-intensity explosions took place in the vicinity of Agra Cantt. railway station on Saturday. The cause of the blasts is yet to be ascertained. According to news agency ANI, one blast occurred in a garbage dumping tractor while the other on the terrace of a house, which was adjacent to the railway station. No injuries have been reported as police are currently at the spot.

The blasts took place a day after reports sounded an alert of a possible threat to the Taj Mahal, the 17th century world heritage monument, from the terror outfit ISIS. Police had increased patrolling and mounted an extra vigil near the Yamuna river yesterday.

11:20 am: The first blast took place reportedly at 5 am at the house of a plumber near the railway station, HT is reporting. The second explosion was reported 45 minutes after the first one.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd