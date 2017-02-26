Agra: Bangle-making factory worker set on fire for failing to repay Rs 700 loan

A 42-year-old worker of a bangle-making factory was allegedly burnt to death by his employers in Firozabad district on Friday for failing to repay Rs 700 loan that he had taken around a decade ago. The victim, Prabhu Dayal, a resident of Azad Nagar locality in Line Paar police station area, died Saturday, police said.

Seven persons have been booked in this connection and all of them are absconding. Police said Prabhu was employed in the factory owned by one Ranveer Singh.

As per the complaint filed by victim’s uncle Ramesh Singh, Prabhu was not going to work for the last two days because of illness.

The victim’s family members alleged that Satish, son of Ranveer Singh, came to their house and took Prabhu forcibly with him to join work. “They thrashed Prabhu and then set him on fire,” said Abhay Saxena, SHO of Line Paar Police station.

An FIR has been registered against Satish and six others. Circle Officer of Sadar area Shree Bhagwan Singh said that the victim, who struggled for life for almost 24 hours after suffering eighty per cent burns, had stated in his last statement that he had taken a loan of Rs 700 from the employer some 10 years ago and had already paid some Rs 20,000, but they were not ready to leave him.