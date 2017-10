According to ANI, the explosion took place at Nai ki Mandi, in Agra. (Source: Google Maps) According to ANI, the explosion took place at Nai ki Mandi, in Agra. (Source: Google Maps)

An explosion on a two-wheeler in Agra’s Nai ki Mandi has left at least two people dead, reported ANI news agency. A bomb disposal squad, accompanied by a dog squad, have been pressed into service to investigate the scene of the incident.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd