Agra: Bus passengers robbed on Yamuna Expressway

Around five unidentified persons robbed passengers of a luxury bus travelling to Lucknow from Delhi on the Yamuna Expressway early morning on Sunday, said police. Two passengers, who tried to resist the robbery bit, were shot at and are recuperating at a hospital. The incident happened close to milestone 52 of the expressway that falls under the Tappal police station in Aligarh district. According the police, the bus had suffered a puncture.

Watch what else is making news:



“It halted on the Expressway and had not contacted the police or expressway services. The accused entered the bus and looted the passengers. They shot two people who attempted to resist the loot bid,” said Rajesh Pandey, Aligarh SSP. Around 20 people were robbed of cash and other valuables.

The injured are Raj Singh and Pooran Kumar. They are out of danger.

Police has lodged an FIR under sections 395 and 397 of the IPC against five to six unidentified men at Tappal police station. Sketches of the accused are being made on the basis of info provided by the victims.

Police believe the gang may also have tried to rob an under-construction house of a retired police officer before targetting the bus passengers. The house of the former police Deputy Inspector General of Police (Himachal cadre) was the first target, police said. Posing as police personnel, the accused is alleged to have demanded Rs 50 lakh from the workers there.