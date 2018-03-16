Agra: Armed man keeps vigil as college students ‘cheat’

Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar university in Agra has ordered a probe after a video shot at an affiliated academy, in which an armed man and a woman are seen standing guard while college students allegedly cheat during degree exams, went viral.

While police suspect that those in the video are Fatehpur Sikri BJP MP Chaudhary Babulal’s daughter-in-law and her security guard Gyani, university Vice-Chancellor Arvind Kumar Dixit said the inquiry would establish the identities of both.

The video — in which the man is seen walking around with a gun tucked in his pants — was allegedly shot at Krishna Academy, affiliated to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University. The V-C said the video was shot on Wednesday, when the BA and BSc exams were on. However, details would be known after the probe, he added.

“We sent a police team to the college. College authorities told us that the BJP MP from Fatehpur Sikri has a few colleges and Krishna Academy was the exam centre for one of them. We were told that the woman in the video is MP Chaudhary Babulal’s daughter-in-law, who looks after the colleges,” said Lohamandi Circle Officer Chaman Singh Chawda.

He further said, “There was another video of the same person (the man) showing a document claiming it was a licence for the pistol. He is believed to be Gyani, who accompanies her (the woman) always. We sent a police team to her residence. But we are yet to find her or contact her over phone. We are also searching for Gyani.”

The V-C said the three-member committee formed to probe the matter comprises a regional higher education officer and two university professors. He said that based on the panel’s findings, action will be taken. “Police will act on the law and order issue and examination committee on the alleged cheating,” said Dixit.

SSP Amit Pathak confirmed that the V-C had informed him about the committee formed and based on findings of the report, they would initiate action.

When contacted, MP Babulal disconnected the call on being asked about the video.

