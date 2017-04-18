Yogi Adityanath government to rename Agra airport after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

The Agra airport will now be named after RSS ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya while the upcoming civil terminal at Gorakhpur Air Force station will be named after Mahayogi Gorakhnath who is known as the founder of the Nath monastic movement. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh state cabinet headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

“A decision was taken to name the civil terminal being constructed in Gorakhpur Air Force Station after Maha Yogi Gorakhnathji. Likewise, Agra airport will now be named after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay,” the state power minister Shrikant Sharma told reporters.

Interestingly, the newly-appointed chief minister is the head priest of the Gorakhnath Mutt, which is a leading centre of the Nath monastic order.

In addition, the state cabinet also said that the ‘Viklang Kalyan Vibhag’ (Handicap Welfare Department) would be renamed as the ‘Divyang Jan Shasaktikaran Vibhag’ (‘Divyang’ Empowerment Department).

Ever since he was appointed as the chief minister, the five-time MP from Gorakhpur has taken a slew string of decisions, which includes ordering the closing of illegal slaughter houses, directing cops to form ‘anti-Romeo’ squads to catch those who harass women and asking government officials to desist from consuming paan, paan masala in offices.

