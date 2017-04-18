Yogi Adityanath government to rename Agra airport after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

The Agra airport will now be named after RSS ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya while the upcoming civil terminal at Gorakhpur Air Force station will be named after Mahayogi Gorakhnath who is known as the founder of the Nath monastic movement. The decision was taken in a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh state cabinet headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.
“A decision was taken to name the civil terminal being constructed in Gorakhpur Air Force Station after Maha Yogi Gorakhnathji. Likewise, Agra airport will now be named after Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay,” the state power minister Shrikant Sharma told reporters.
Interestingly, the newly-appointed chief minister is the head priest of the Gorakhnath Mutt, which is a leading centre of the Nath monastic order.
In addition, the state cabinet also said that the ‘Viklang Kalyan Vibhag’ (Handicap Welfare Department) would be renamed as the ‘Divyang Jan Shasaktikaran Vibhag’ (‘Divyang’ Empowerment Department).
Ever since he was appointed as the chief minister, the five-time MP from Gorakhpur has taken a slew string of decisions, which includes ordering the closing of illegal slaughter houses, directing cops to form ‘anti-Romeo’ squads to catch those who harass women and asking government officials to desist from consuming paan, paan masala in offices.
With inputs from PTI
- Apr 18, 2017 at 10:27 pmThis is what will happen if RSS ,BJP affiliated parties are given the oppurtunity to Govern the Nation. Who is this guy Deen Dayal Upadhyaya? did he get freedom from british rule or what was his sacrifice to the country other than creating a party that stood for divisiviness. I will not be surprised if all GOI buildings and places are renamed for annointing the fellow RSS and BJP rascals.Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 9:56 pmWake up guys. These guys will destroy India like this. The damage caused by congress in 60 years almost. These guys are more efficient in damaging. In three yeaes they have surp ed congress hundred times. BJP Before opposed GST.....now they did. Andhra package for 10 years. Nothing done. Corruption mukt bharat. First hid BJP money. Election not won. Congress money gone. BJP had lot of money on and in and on. Vote for money. Imagine no one was arrested with money in UP elections. Tamilnadu, only RK Nagar how many crores. The only gial for BJP is to win by hook or crook or by dangas anything is possible.Reply