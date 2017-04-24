Agra: A grudge that took an ugly turn, BJP MLA accused of inciting mobs

FOURTEEN PEOPLE have been arrested and three FIRs registered since April 20, when two Muslim youths were beaten up by alleged Bajrang Dal activists in Agra.

Between April 20 and 22, predominantly Jat mobs had attacked two police stations and injured one policeman. Each time, police had accused BJP’s Fatehpur Sikri MLA, Udaybhan Singh, of inciting the mobs. Though the MLA has denied any hand, the police have named him in one FIR.

On April 20, a chilli trader, Mobin, and his friend were allegedly beaten up by a group of Jat men — including alleged Bajrang Dal activists — near Tehra village. Mobin and his friend were chased by the group and attacked allegedly with sharp objects.

From his bed in a private hospital in Agra, Mobin on Sunday said he and his friend was attacked with “swords”. “It was an old enmity and Thursday’s fight was its fallout. Villagers helped us and we managed to save ourselves,” he said. His doctor at the hospital, Farhat Khan, said over phone: “The injuries are not critical but he had to be operated upon.”

Mobin had named nine persons in the FIR registered on April 20 at Sikri police station. Charges under IPC sections 295 (dacoity) and 307 (attempt to murder) were slapped against nine members of the Jat community, but no arrests made. Police went on to conduct raids and picked up an engineering student — the brother of an accused — but later released him.

But before he was released, members of the Jat community arrived at the Sikri police station to protest the detention on Saturday. Among the protesters was MLA Udaybhan Singh. He later said: “It is wrong to say I had gone there to release the accused. The situation was tense. I had gone to normalise it.”

A senior police officer said around 50 protesters came to the police station and demanded that the SHO be suspended. “They were raising anti-police slogans and threatened to strip our uniforms… said we had appeased minorities like the last government… The crowd wanted a fair probe, to which the officers agreed. But later, they shouted that they will set nearby areas on fire… They turned violent and beat up a DSP-rank officer, after which we had to lathicharge to control the crowd,” the officer added.

Following this, police lodged an FIR of rioting and attempt to murder against five persons — Jagmohan Chahar, Om Tirki, Sagar, Udaiveer Singh and Monu. “Chahar and Tikri are from Bajrang Dal, while Sagar is affiliated to a right-wing organisation. All five were arrested and put in the lock-up,” said UP (West) SP Rural M R Gautam. The FIR stated that the accused had thrown bricks at the police station.

The police later found out that in his April 20 FIR, Mobin had also named Om Tikri and Sagar.

As there was apprehension of a communal flare-up, police said they decided to shift the five accused to a different lock-up. The five were taken to Sadar Bazar police station — an hour’s drive from Sikri.

But a mob reached there as well and demanded that the five be released. While the protest was on at Sadar police station, some in the mob noticed Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar coming on a motorcycle. They allegedly beat him up and set his motorcycle on fire. Kumar’s firearm and ammunition were snatched.

The Sadar Bazar police went on to file an FIR on charges rioting, assault and arson and named MLA Udaybhan Singh. In the FIR, the police wrote that the mob was shouting: “Finish off this police officer.”

The FIR stated that after 8.40 pm on Saturday, the MLA came to the police station, informed senior officers about the situation and sought extra police force. “The MLA left angrily but others remained and started raising slogans.

They screamed that they would break the jail and announced that whoever stopped them, would be beaten up. They started breaking furniture,” it added.

While the police identified 32 people in the crowd, only nine were arrested. More than 60 vehicles were seized.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 4:24 am