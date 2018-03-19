Agra: 8-yr-old ‘raped, smothered’ on college ground; law student held

A second-year law student was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping and killing an eight-year-old girl in Agra College the previous day. Harish Kumar ‘Thakur’, the 22-year-old accused, an LLB student of the college, was allegedly in an inebriated state when he abducted the minor — who was sleeping on the footpath — to the college grounds, and raped and murdered her.The girl’s body was found on the grounds, around 100 metres from a book fair organised by the college. Her clothes were lying nearby.

“At around 3 am on Saturday, the girl was sleeping beside her grandmother on the footpath near the St John’s College crossing. Her father was also sleeping nearby. The youth was passing by in an inebriated state when he saw the girl. He picked her up and carried her on his shoulders to the Agra College ground, a five-minute walk from there,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Chandra Gautam of Hariparwat police station.

“The girl was sleeping till he reached the boundary of the college ground, but woke up when he was trying to cross the boundary wall. The girl then started shouting for help, but Thakur placed his hand on her mouth. He threw the girl on the other side of the wall, raped her, and then smothered her with her trouser,” the SHO said, adding that Thakur then left the body there and fled.

The body was found by college staff at around at 8 am on Saturday. The girl’s parents, homeless and hailing from Mathura, had already been looking for their daughter and identified the body.

Later in the day, an FIR was registered at the Hariparwat police station against an unidentified person under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After the post-mortem report confirmed rape and the cause of death as smothering, section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was also invoked.

Agra Additional SP Raveena Tyagi said CCTV footage led them to the accused. “Based on evidence left by the person and CCTV footage of the area that showed him carrying the girl, the accused was identified as the LLB student Thakur. On Sunday, at around 1 pm, he was arrested and sent to jail,” she added.

Asked what she meant by scientific evidence, she refused to elaborate. Police said Thakur did not have a criminal record.

