Agni V missile test-firing: India says not targeted against any particular country

Though China maintained that the two nations are “not rivals for competition but partners for cooperation”, it took exception to media reports that India’s missile was meant to target its land. Though China maintained that the two nations are “not rivals for competition but partners for cooperation”, it took exception to media reports that India’s missile was meant to target its land.

A day after India test-fired Agni V missile, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said its strategic capabilities were not targeted against any particular country as it abides by all applicable international obligations and expects others do the same. The comments came in a response to Chinese reaction to the development.

“India’s strategic capabilities are not targeted against any particular country. India abides by all the applicable international obligations and hopes that all other do the same. India’s strategic autonomy and growing engagement contributes to strategic stability,” said MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had hoped that India’s test-firing of the nuclear-capable Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile that could cover all of China complied with UN Security Council rules and safeguarded South Asia’s strategic balance.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying in Beijing said, “We have noted reports on India’s test fire of Agni-V ballistic missile. The UN Security Council has explicit regulations on whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.”

“China always maintains that preserving the strategic balance and stability in South Asia is conducive to peace and prosperity of regional countries and beyond.”