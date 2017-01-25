Agitators led by TMC MLA obstruct railway tracks for an hour

Morning hour passengers faced inconvenience when people led by a TMC MLA obstructed railway tracks for over an hour on the busy Howrah-Kharagpur section of the South Eastern Railway over a local issue on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Morning hour passengers faced inconvenience when people led by a TMC MLA obstructed railway tracks for over an hour on the busy Howrah-Kharagpur section of the South Eastern Railway over a local issue on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Morning hour passengers faced inconvenience when people led by a TMC MLA obstructed railway tracks for over an hour on the busy Howrah-Kharagpur section of the South Eastern Railway over a local issue on Wednesday. Led by TMC MLA Jatu Lahiri, the agitators blocked the tracks between 10.35 am and 11.45 am between Santragachi and Ramrajatala claiming that the ongoing expansion of a railway yard there was affecting the drainage system in the area, SER sources said at Kolkata.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Some of the travellers got delayed in attending to their works due to the obstruction on the tracks. “We were forced to take the path of agitation as the railway authorities blocked a sewerage line that passes under the railway tracks since the last few days, affecting sewage in six wards of Howrah Municipal Corporation,” Lahiri said.

“We lifted the blockade as soon as the sewerage lines were opened again,” he said.

Officers of the SE Railway assured the agitators that the expansion work would not affect the drainage system.