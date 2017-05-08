Agitation named ‘Bangles for Prime Minister Modi’ launched by Mahila Congress

Congress woman activists show bangles during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over various issues in Thane, Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo Congress woman activists show bangles during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over various issues in Thane, Mumbai on Monday. PTI Photo

A ‘bangles for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ stir was launched here today by Mahila Congress to point out the Centre’s ‘failure’ to protect jawans and prevent them from being killed by Pakistanis and Maoists.

The bangles would be collected from the public and sent to the Prime Minister. PCC president and PWD Minister A Namassivayam said in a release that Mahila Congress had launched the stir to condemn NDA government’s ‘failure’ to protect jawans and the killing of two soldiers and mutilation of their bodies by Pakistan.

He alleged that the Centre had shown its inept and inefficient handling of the situation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now