Agitation for farm loan waiver won’t cease: Vikhe Patil

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.

The opposition would organise farmers’ rallies in Maharashtra to build pressure on the government to grant loan waiver, Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said today. Talking to reporters in Ratnagiri, Vikhe Patil said the Sangharsh Yatra campaign of opposition to press the demand of loan waiver covered 27 districts.

“Our agitation will not stop with the conclusion of the fourth phase of the Yatra today. We will hold farmers’ rallies in Gondia, Ahmednagar and Nanded districts soon,” said the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

The ruling BJP and Shiv Sena initially criticised the Sangharsh Yatra but now they are organising similar campaigns to reach out to the farmers, he said.

“This means pressure is building up on the government. If we continue our agitation, the government is bound to yield,” Vikhe Patil said.

The Centre has failed to pass on the benefit of falling crude oil prices to the common man, he said.

“The Centre reduced the prices of petrol and diesel, but the state government levied a surcharge. If this is the situation before GST comes into force, one can’t imagine what torture the common man will suffer in future,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now