Agitation over district status to Nowshera: Six-member team of govt officials to visit town

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti (ANI Photo) J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti (ANI Photo)

A six-member high-level team of bureaucrats will visit Nowshera on Thursday, in order to break ice with members of the Joint Action Committee, who have been agitating for nearly a month now to press for a district status to the town.

Led by Financial Commissioner- Revenue, Lokesh Dutt Jha, the team has other members in Commissioner/Secretary General Administration Department, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Commissioner/Secretary Revenue, Shahid Anayatullah, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Hemant Kumar Sharma, Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, and Deputy Commissioner, Rajour, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. They will visit Nowshera and Kalakote where people have been agitating for nearly a month seeking district status, besides Sunderbani.

The team was constituted by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as protests continued even after her appointing an Additional Deputy Commissioner for Nowshera and Sunderbani subdivisions, besides another for Kotranka and Kalakote areas. Both the ADCs have been asked to work at both the sub-divisions under their jurisdiction for a week on a rotation basis.

Following her decision, while people of Sunderbani reopened their shops and other business establishments, agitation continued in Nowshera and Kalakote areas where all shops and business establishments are closed. In Nowshera, even state government offices and banks have been shut.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App