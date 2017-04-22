Agarwal appointed judicial commission head in Meghalaya firing

The Meghalaya government has appointed former Gauhati High Court judge Justice (Rtd) B D Agarwal to head the judicial commission that will probe the alleged police firing in North Garo Hills. “The governor has notified the appointment of Justice Agarwal as chairman of the judicial inquiry commission into the incident,” Chief secretary K S Kropha today said.

Kropha said the notification was issued earlier this week and the commission has been given six month’s time to file its report.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma had assured the state assembly of judicial inquiry into the March 6 incident in which three persons while returning from a weekly market, were allegedly fired at by police when they did not stop their vehicle at a police check point in Kaldang area of the district.

The trio were injured in the incident and following it a mob torched a police station and seven vehicles. Resubelpara MLA and former chief minister S C Marak had demanded in the assembly a judicial inquiry and adequate compensation for the victims. The injured were compensated with Rs 20,000 each and the two policemen accused of firing at the vehicles were suspended.

