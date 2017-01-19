Agartala-Udaipur railway line to be inaugurated on Jan 24

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar would jointly inaugurate a 44.76-km new railway line to connect Agartala with Udaipur, the district headquarters of Gomati, on January 24. (Source: Express Photo) Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar would jointly inaugurate a 44.76-km new railway line to connect Agartala with Udaipur, the district headquarters of Gomati, on January 24. (Source: Express Photo)

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar would jointly inaugurate a 44.76-km new railway line to connect Agartala with Udaipur, the district headquarters of Gomati, on January 24. The Railway Minister said this to the chief minister when he called on him yesterday in Delhi, an official release said here on Thursday.

Prabhu also assured Sarkar that the Agartala-Udaipur railway track, which is being extended up to Sabroom, the southernmost town of the state near Bangladesh, would be completed by 2019. Sabroom is just 75 kms from the Chittagong international sea port in Bangladesh.

The Railway Minister also informed that a nodal officer of the Railway Board would be appointed in Tripura for coordinating with the state government to expedite the ongoing projects. Sources in the Northeast Frontier Railway said that the NFR had invested over Rs 1,000 crore to extend the 44.76-km railway line up to Udaipur.