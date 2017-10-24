Agartala-Delhi Rajdhani service likely to start this week

The much-awaited Rajdhani Express service from Agartala was likely to be launched by the end of this week, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) sources said. “The date of launch of the Rajdhani Express from here is yet to be fixed. But we hope to start the service by the end of this week,” chief administrator of NFR A K Jadav told reporters here last night.

The infrastructure required to run the new service was ready, chief public relations officer of NFR Pranab Jyoti Sharma said.

“A new train with 19 coaches, two power vans and two pantry cars arrived at Agartala railway station on October 14 but there was no confirmation on the date of launch,” Sharma said, adding that the date would be fixed only after a meeting between the top railway officials.

