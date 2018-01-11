Afzal Guru’s son secures distinction in J&K class 12 board exam

File photo of Afzal Guru’s son Ghalib Guru. (Express Archive) File photo of Afzal Guru’s son Ghalib Guru. (Express Archive)

After securing more than 95 per cent in his Matric examinations, Galib Afzal Guru, son of deceased terrorist Afzal Guru, repeated his success two years later by passing with distinction in the class 12 board exam.

The results for Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) were declared Thursday morning. Galib scored 441 out of 500 marks. He scored 94 in Environmental Science, 89 in Chemistry, 87 in Physics, 85 in Biology and 86 in General English.

In 2016, Galib said he is interested in pursuing medicine as a career.

“I want to pursue Medical Education and want to become a doctor. It is the dream of my parents and family that I become a doctor and I will try to fulfill it,” he said.

His father, Afzal Guru, was also pursuing Medical Education before he left the course midway. Galib was only two years old when Afzal Guru was arrested. He was executed in 2013 for his role in the Parliament attack case.

A screen grab of the Galib Afzal Guru's result.

