Afzal Guru’s son passes Class XII with distinction, wants to pursue medicine

Galib Afzal Guru, son of deceased terrorist Afzal Guru. (Source: Twitter/ Sarah Hayat Shah) Galib Afzal Guru, son of deceased terrorist Afzal Guru. (Source: Twitter/ Sarah Hayat Shah)

Galib Afzal Guru, son of Afzal Guru, has passed with distinction the Class XII exam of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, results of which were declared on Thursday morning. Around 55,163 students in Kashmir appeared in the Class XII exams and 33,893 cleared the test.

In 2016, Galib had secured 95 per cent marks in the Class X boards. As the news of Galib’s result spread, many took to social media to congratulate him. These included Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Galib has scored 441 out of 500 marks in the Class XII boards. He has scored 94 in Environmental Science, 89 in Chemistry, 87 in Physics, 85 in Biology and 86 in General English.

He credited his success to his parents, especially his mother Tabassum. “For me, it was a moment of happiness when I saw a smile on the face of my mother after a long time. Once my mother came to know about my results, she couldn’t hide her emotions,’’ he said, adding that his aim is to pursue a career in the field of medicine. “I want to become a doctor and serve my people in Kashmir,’’ he said.

File photo of Afzal Guru’s son Ghalib Guru. (Express Archive) File photo of Afzal Guru’s son Ghalib Guru. (Express Archive)

Galib’s relative Abdul Ahad Guru was the Valley’s top cardiologist. Galib was only a year old when his father was arrested from Srinagar for his involvement in the attack on Parliament and then shifted to Delhi. He met his father on several occasions at Tihar jail with his mother. “My father always told me to focus on my studies and become a good human being. Had he been alive today, he would have been proud of my success.’’

Galib’s grandfather Ghulam Mohammad Buhroo, who has been guiding him since childhood, said, “Despite a lot of impediments, he made the family proud, first in matric exams and now in Class XII exams. I am hopeful he will qualify all the exams in the future as well.’’

Afzal was pursuing medical education before he left the course midway. He was executed in 2013 for his role in the Parliament attack.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App