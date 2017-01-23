Aftermath of Partition disrupted Indian culture: Saeed Naqvi

The consequences of the Partition which “disrupted” and “ruptured” the age-old syncretic culture of India are felt even today and people who took that decision are “extremely guilty” for what is happening in the country now, noted author-journalist Saeed Naqvi said on Monday. (Source: Express photo) The consequences of the Partition which “disrupted” and “ruptured” the age-old syncretic culture of India are felt even today and people who took that decision are “extremely guilty” for what is happening in the country now, noted author-journalist Saeed Naqvi said on Monday. (Source: Express photo)

The consequences of the Partition which “disrupted” and “ruptured” the age-old syncretic culture of India are felt even today and people who took that decision are “extremely guilty” for what is happening in the country now, noted author-journalist Saeed Naqvi said on Monday. He said the conflict came on the political scale only after the first War of Independence in 1857.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“Entire syncretic experience of India is a social experience…It was disrupted and ruptured by politics. The partition of 1947 created conditions for its rupturing,” Naqvi said. “What we see today is a consequence of that decision and therefore everybody who was involved in 1947 is extremely guilty and the guilt of what is going on in the country must be laid at their doors,” he said.

Naqvi was in conversation with British-Pakistani novelist Qaisra Shahraz, activist-writer Sadia Dehlvi, and author Tabish Khair at a session titled, “Being the Other” at a session at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival here. He also said engaging with Pakistan was important to find a solution to the Kashmir issue.

“In 1947 we trapped ourselves in a triangle, the triangle of New Delhi-Srinagar, India-Pakistan and Hindu-Muslim, one complex of issues. If anyone says he is charging to Srinagar to solve the Kashmir issues, is lying to himself, is lying to you, is lying to the Kashmiris, and is lying to Indians and to the Pakistanis as well.

“Unless you bring Pakistan in, that issue cannot be solved. The minute you bring Pakistan in, the Hindu-Muslim temperature comes up, and the minute that happens, the pausing of Hindu consolidation is a big concern, so we are in that trap. Unless we take ourselves out, we will not be able to get out of it,” Naqvi said.