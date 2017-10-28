After Yogi Adityanath remark, President Ram Nath Kovind lauds Kerala healthcare

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets President Ram Nath Kovind in Thiruvanthapuram on Friday. PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greets President Ram Nath Kovind in Thiruvanthapuram on Friday. PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday showered praise on Kerala’s healthcare system and said the state’s traditions have been humanistic, people-oriented and democratic. The President’s pat came days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark that Kerala government should learn how the healthcare system works in Uttar Pradesh. He had said that 300 people died of dengue in Kerala and blamed the deaths on the “failure of the healthcare system”.

Addressing a civic reception, the President said the emphasis on human development, healthcare and education in Kerala has set an example for the rest of the country. “In sanitation, your achievements are praiseworthy. In local self-government and Panchayati Raj, again Kerala has deepened our democracy,’’ he said. Hailing the secular culture of Kerala, the President said Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Jewish cultures have existed in close proximity in the state. “It is important to keep that tradition of harmony alive even today. It is vital that our cultural traditions continue to draw from the heritage of Kerala and of India.’’

He said Kerala has an uncommon and important identity as a global face of India. “Just as outsiders have flocked to Kerala, the people of the state too have ventured out of their home state and contributed to the world.’’ Hailing the state’s nursing community, he said health workers from Kerala are well-regarded for excellence across India and in many other countries. “In Delhi and Mumbai and other cities, no hospital and practically no government or corporate office can function smoothly without the contribution of Malayalee staff members. Kerala people are not only educated and knowledgeable, they are willing to use that education and knowledge to venture out and help build the nation,’’ he said.

The President said the sense of service has been deeply imbibed by the people of Kerala. “This is a state with an appreciable track record in public health and education, and is a frontrunner in our country’s quest to achieve total literacy… Kerala has also become known for its strengths in the services sector and the knowledge economy.”

