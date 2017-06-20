WATCH: After woman’s gangrape in Greater Noida, policeman caught taking nap in PCR van near the spot

Latest News
The video of the cop, taken few hours after the horrifying incident, has now gone viral.

Published:June 20, 2017 5:33 pm
Visuals from the hospital. ANI photo
Top News

Hours after a 30-year-old woman was thrown out of a car after being gangraped in Greater Noida, a policeman was caught taking nap inside a PCR van in the city. The video of the cop, taken few hours after the horrifying incident, has now gone viral. Earlier on Monday, the woman was abducted from Haryana’s Sohna, gangraped in a moving car and then thrown the streets of Greater Noida. An investigation has been launched to identify and nab the accused, said Police.

As per TOI report, the woman who hails from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, had come to meet a relative in Sohna last week. Around 8:30 pm on Monday the girl was picked up by three men in a Maruti Swift car and gangraped. The police man who found her lying unconsciously in Greater Noida took her to a hospital.

“She has been sent for medical examination. One of our teams has been rushed to the spot in Haryana’s Sohna,” Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Love Kumar is quoted as saying by ANI. “Working on CCTV footage and other important info, trying to get in touch with victim’s family,” he added.

Earlier on May 29, in Gurugram, a woman was allegedly gangraped by an autoricksaw driver and two other men. The woman’s baby daughter also died after the men threw her on the footpath. All the three men were arrested and a case registered against them.

    Rakesh
    Jun 20, 2017 at 5:41 pm
    Castrate them . Ask judiciary to have time bound fast track courts . Do something Modi Ji
    Reply
