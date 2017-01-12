After video goes viral, BSF promises audit of food ration

Army jawan alleges corruption by officers. Army jawan alleges corruption by officers.

Finally taking serious note of constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s allegations of bad food being served to personnel on duty, the BSF swung into action and called for suggestions to improve the existing mechanism. The force said that it was setting up an audit of the existing system of supplying and procuring ration by senior officers.

In its interim report to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), submitted on Wednesday, it stated that the ‘daal’ shown in the video was from tinned food ration and the ‘parantha’ was cooked in the unit mess as per procedures followed at high-altitude locations.

BSF DG K K Sharma is learnt to have conveyed to the ministry that the western front commander (Additional DG) of the force along with a dietitian has been rushed to the border post, where Yadav was posted, for a detailed inquiry. The report also mentioned that apart from the regular lunch/dinner comprising ‘daal’ and ‘roti’, the unit mess also prepared fish curry on some occasions, something that is also visible in the videos posted by Yadav.

A final report in this regard is expected to be submitted by the BSF Thursday after the team of senior officers sent to the spot also finds out the actual “cooking norms, style and distribution” of food to the troops in these areas.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the government had sent “experts and dietitians to each and every post of the border to ensure that the food quality of the jawans must be as per the norms”.

Meanwhile, the Central Armed Police Forces, which is under fire for its insensitive stand on the video, said that the issue of ration in the mess needs a holistic view, and has decided to look at the shortcomings in the process and suggest systematic and procedural improvements. The BSF said that it will also ensure cashless transactions in mess that will prevent corruption. The border force added that it will strive to carry out formal and informal interactions with personnel so that they can openly come out with their grievances.