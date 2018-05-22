After Varanasi tragedy, Congress seeks audit of under-construction bridges in Goa

In the wake of Varanasi bridge collapse former Goa Congress Chief Shantaram Naik has written a letter to Union minister Nitin Gadkari to audit under construction bridges in Goa. (Express photo) In the wake of Varanasi bridge collapse former Goa Congress Chief Shantaram Naik has written a letter to Union minister Nitin Gadkari to audit under construction bridges in Goa. (Express photo)

The Congress has demanded structural audit of the two bridges being built across Mandovi and Zuari rivers in Goa, in the wake of the Varanasi incident wherein a section of an under-construction flyover collapsed killing several people.

Former Goa Congress Chief Shantaram Naik has written a letter to Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday to highlight the demand. Reminding Gadkari of the Varanasi incident, Naik said structural audit of the under-construction bridges on Mandovi river in Panaji and Zuari river at Agassaim village, should be carried out.

“Two important bridges are being built over Mandovi and Zuari rivers, besides others. They are at various stages of construction. Therefore, appropriate audit of these under-construction bridges be ordered,” he said in the letter. Naik also demanded that the names of all companies who have been awarded contracts, sub-contracts and other responsibilities be displayed at the site of the bridges along with other details.

“This audit along with the quality control steps are essential and there should be no room to shift the blame as it was done in Varanasi,” Naik said.

