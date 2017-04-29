After Uttar Pradesh, Delhi plans to cut down on holidays

Days after the UP government’s decision to cancel holidays marking a birth or death anniversary, the Delhi government has decided to follow suit, with the deputy CM announcing that holidays on the “birth or death anniversary” of “eminent personalities” will be cancelled.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Twitter, “The Delhi government will cancel holidays on birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities. I have issued instruction to the chief secretary in this regard.”

Sisodia also lauded the Yogi Adityanath government in UP for their April 25 decision, which cancelled 15 public holidays in educational institutions on the birth or death anniversaries of eminent personalities. “We should always be ready to learn from other states,” Sisodia added.

According to Delhi government officials, the decision will pertain to holidays that aren’t religious in nature and have to do with “historical figures”. Asked about holidays such as Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, where historical figures are also religious figures, a government spokesperson said “modalities will be worked out”.

