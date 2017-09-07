After two years: Vigilance Bureau launches probe into illegal mining on village land in Majri block

THE VIGILANCE Bureau (VB) has started a probe into illegal mining after some residents of Khijrabaad village, one of the worst affected villages in Majri block, lodged a complaint that illegal mining was going on at Shamlat Land (village common land) with the help of officials of the mining department. Sources in the VB have confirmed the development. The probe has been initiated, albeit, two years after the complaint was lodged. The state government has also launched an online portal to receive complaints against illegal mining.

Illegal mining has again started in Khijrabaad and nearby villages in Majri block after rains stopped. Residents of the villages said they saw truckloads of gravel being smuggled from the villages late at night last week.

“A resident of Khijrabaad lodged a complaint with the mining department in 2015. Now, since the department has asked the VB to investigate the matter, we have recorded the statement of the complainant, Sher Mohammad, two days ago and we have also asked the officials of the mining and revenue departments, who were working in the area, to come and join the probe,” said an official.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sher Mohammand said he along with some residents had approached the director of the Mining Department in 2015 to stop mining which was being done on common land.

“There are 5,000 kanals around 90 acres of village common land where illegal mining is being done for the last four years with the help of the officials of police, mining and revenue departments. We have been waiting for the last two years but no action was taken. Now, after getting a call from the VB officials a few days ago, I met the officials and recorded my statement,” he added.

Meanwhile, the residents of Khijrabaad and Mianpur Jhangar villages said illegal mining has restarted after the rain stopped. Baljeet Singh, a Khijrabaad resident, told Chandigarh Newsline that mining was stopped for around 20 days last month due to heavy rain as the pits were flooded. But, this week, miners have again come to the villages with JCB machines and trucks and started mining.

Meanwhile, people can lodge their complaints at Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (PB-GRAMS). The complaints will be monitored by an official of the level of Additional Deputy Commissioner.

The nodal officer for monitoring the complaints, ADC Charandev Singh Mann, said people can lodge online complaints as well as upload pictures on the portal following which they would take action. He added that the portal was launched to deal only with illegal mining.

