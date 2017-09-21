After two-day lull, Pakistani troops shell BSF posts in Jammu

BSF jawan Bijender Bahadur was killed and a villager injured on September 15 when Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling along the IB in Arnia sector. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) BSF jawan Bijender Bahadur was killed and a villager injured on September 15 when Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling along the IB in Arnia sector. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

After a two-day lull in cross-border firing and shelling, Pakistani troops targeted Indian border outposts along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district on Thursday, a senior BSF officer said.

“Pakistan Rangers started unprovoked firing and later shelling in Arnia Sector, targeting BSF posts. The firing continued till this morning,” the officer said, adding that Indian troops retaliated effectively.

“There was no loss of life or injury to anyone in the firing and shelling,” he said.

There had been continuous firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) between September 13 and September 18.

A BSF jawan and a civilian were killed and 12 others injured in the shelling and firing by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Poonch districts during the period.

On the intervening night of September 17 and September 18, Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing in Arnia Sector and later resorted to mortar shelling.

The night before, several border outposts and villages in Arnia Sector were targeted by Pakistani troops. Mortar shells reached Arnia town and about a dozen shells exploded in Arnia bus stand, killing a woman and injuring several others.

On September 16, Pakistani troops targeted Indian border outposts and hamlets along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district. One temple, two houses and three cowsheds were damaged in the Pakistani firing in Sai, Treva and Jabowl villages. Three livestock were killed in the overnight shelling.

BSF jawan Bijender Bahadur was killed and a villager injured on September 15 when Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling along the IB in Arnia sector.

Incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have increased sharply this year. Till August 1, there have been 285 such actions by the Pakistan army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to figures by the Indian Army.

