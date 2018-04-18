‘Internet existed since Mahabharata era’: Not just Tripura CM, other BJP leaders too have made similar bizarre claims. Read here

Tripura CM and BJP state president Biplab Deb said that internet was not gifted to mankind by the US. (Representational Image) Tripura CM and BJP state president Biplab Deb said that internet was not gifted to mankind by the US. (Representational Image)

Politicians in India have routinely stirred up controversies and tarnished their own and the party’s reputation with bizarre statements. In an event on Tuesday, Tripura Chief Minister and BJP state president Biplab Deb said internet was not gifted to mankind by the US. Ït was invented lakhs of years ago and the knowledge of satellite communication existed during the period of Mahabharata”.”

Starting from Biplab Deb’s remarks on the invention of internet, here’s a list of similar bizarre statements made by BJP leaders in the name of science:

Biplab Deb: “Not the US and other western countries, but the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago. Many may decline the fact, but if the internet was not there, how could Sanjay see the war in Kurukshetra and describe it to Dhritarashtra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time.”

Union Minister Satyapal Singh earlier in January triggered a controversy after he claimed that the Darwin’s theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong and should no longer be taught in school and colleges. “Our Nana-Nani never mentioned Darwin going to jungle to witness ape-to-human transformation. His theory is WRONG, should not be taught. Humans appeared on Earth as humans from the very beginning,” he said.

Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister for Science & Technology, while speaking at the Indian Science Congress in Imphal, had declared that our Vedas contain theories much superior to Einstein’s law (sic) E=mc^2. The minister in a tweet said, “Each and every custom and ritual of Hinduism is steeped in science; every modern Indian achievement is a continuation of our ancient scientific achievement. Even Stephen Hawking said, our Vedas might have a theory superior to Einstein’s law (sic) E=mc^2.” When questioned by reporters to reveal the source of the information, the minister asked them to find out for themselves.

#ISC2018 –Each and every custom and ritual of Hinduism is steeped in science; every modern Indian achievement is a continuation of our ancient scientific achievement. Even Stephen Hawking said, our Vedas might have a theory superior to Einstein’s law E=MC2. @moefcc @IndiaDST pic.twitter.com/QP9PbLElCd — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 16, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too features in the list for making bizarre claims about the practice of cosmetic surgery and reproductive genetics in Hindu mythology. Speaking at a gathering of doctors and other professionals at a hospital in Mumbai, the PM said, “We all read about Karna in the Mahabharata. If we think a little more, we realise that the Mahabharata says Karna was not born from his mother’s womb. This means that genetic science was present at that time. That is why Karna could be born outside his mother’s womb.” Speaking further, the PM added, “We worship Lord Ganesha. There must have been some plastic surgeon at that time who got an elephant’s head on the body of a human being and began the practice of plastic surgery.”

Rajasthan Minister Vasudev Devnanicame up with a weird theory of cow inhaling and exhaling oxygen at the same time. Speaking at Hingonia Goshala last year, the minister said, “Gai ek-matra prani hai jo oxygen grahan karta hai, aur oxygen hi chodta hai (a cow is the only animal that inhales oxygen and exhales oxygen).”

