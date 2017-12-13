Kacheguda becomes India’ first energy efficient station, Southern railways now plans to install LEDs in all stations

Kacheguda Railway Station o­n Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway on Saturday was officially declared as the country’s First Energy Efficient ‘A1 Category’ Railway Station o­n Indian Railways. (Source: Kacheguda Railway Station o­n Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway on Saturday was officially declared as the country’s First Energy Efficient ‘A1 Category’ Railway Station o­n Indian Railways. (Source: http://www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in

After transforming Kacheguda railway station into country’s First Energy Efficient ‘A1 Category’ Railway Station, the South Central Railways (SCR) now plans to install LED (Light Emitting Diode) in every stations falling under the SCR zone. The SCR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Uma Shankar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “The south central railway zone has taken several measures to make this railway station as an energy efficient one. We are going to replace the conventional lights with LED lights in all the stations under the zone by March 2018.”

Kacheguda Railway Station on Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway on Saturday was officially declared the country’s First Energy Efficient ‘A1 Category’ Railway Station on Indian Railways. A release issued by the South Central Railway stated that the station achieved 100 per cent energy efficiency title by replacing 1312 conventional lights with LED lights, 370 ceiling fans with Brushless DC Electrical (BLDC) motors energy efficient fans and 12 air conditioners with energy efficient Inverter type air conditioners. “With the provision of these energy efficient LED luminaries, BLDC fans and Inverter type AC units, it will save about 1.76 Lakh units and Rs. 14.08 Lakhs per annum with reduction of the connected load by 46.18 kW for Railways,” the statement said.

Gurvindher Singh, Kacheguda station director has said that the railway station plans to go self-dependent on electric supply by installing 400 power saving solar pans within three months.

Indian Railways is considered as the world’s largest railway network and spreads over 1,15,000 track kilometers, connecting 8,500 stations. As per a report in UNDP, the total energy consumption of Indian Railways in 2014–15 was 18.25 billion kWh. Taking note of the increasing electricity demand from the railways, Indian Railways has developed a long-term Energy Efficiency and Conservation Program (EECP) (2010–2032) to reduce energy consumption by 10 percent by 2032.

