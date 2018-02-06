After TDP, another ally Shiv Sena attacks BJP, Modi government

Senior Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul said it seems that the government does not belong to the NDA anymore, but only to the BJP. Senior Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul said it seems that the government does not belong to the NDA anymore, but only to the BJP.

On a day NDA ally TDP disrupted Lok Sabha proceedings demanding special facilities for Andhra Pradesh, another NDA partner Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it was necessary for the BJP to take the parties supporting the ruling alliance into confidence. Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, senior Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul said it seems that the government does not belong to the NDA anymore, but only to the BJP. He said when Prime Minister makes a pitch for, the BJP should also take its allies into confidence.

Pointing to the TDP members standing in the Well of the Lok Sabha holding placards, he said it seems “they were also not taken into confidence.” “Jo saath mein hai, use vishwas mein bhi lena chahiye (The one who is with you should also be taken into confidence)”, Adsul said.

He also recalled the recent statement of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray that his party will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls independent of the BJP. He said ‘Hindutva’ was a common thread which bound the Sena and the BJP together and recalled veterans such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani.

Referring to the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, he said with the BJP in majority, “what is the difficulty now” in its construction. The Sena leader also picked holes in the note ban decision, claiming that the RBI Governor had in February 2016 refused to announce a noteban. Had the RBI and the Union Cabinet been taken into confidence before announcing demonetisation, it would have been better, Adsul said.

He said 86 per cent of the old Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes were deposited with the government and their replacement took time. This, he said, created hardships for small traders and farmers. He also said Rs 30 thousand crore was spent on printing the new currency, which had put a burden on the economy. He said under the Mudra Yojna, while loans worth Rs four lakh crore have been sanctioned, it is to be seen whether the amounts has been disbursed to the beneficiaries. He said the benefits of the scheme were still not visible among people.

Taking a dig, he said the results of the Gujarat assembly polls and the Rajasthan Lok Sabha bypolls are a “lesson”. Adsul said one should desist from things like reducing GST on several commodities ahead of the Gujarat polls. Observing that people must be wondering why he was making statements against the government, the Sena MP said “What is right is right and what is wrong is wrong,” he said.

