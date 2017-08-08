After successful heart surgery in India, baby Rohaan dies of dehydration in Pakistan

Four-month-old Rohaan Sadiq passed away on Monday. (Source: Twitter/@KenSid2) Four-month-old Rohaan Sadiq passed away on Monday. (Source: Twitter/@KenSid2)

The four-month-old infant from Pakistan, who was granted a medical visa by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj last month to undergo a heart surgery in India, passed away on Monday night. Rohaan Sadiq was treated in Jaypee Hospital in Noida on July 14. Taking to Twitter, his father, Kanwal Sadiq, said, “My Rohaan passed away last night. He fought and conquered with major heart surgery but slipped and fell in grave due to little dehydration.”

Amid strained relations between India and Pakistan, Kanwal had appealed to Swaraj to grant his son a medical visa. He had tweeted: “Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaaj Azeez or Ma’am Sushma??” to which Swaraj had responded: “No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa.” Also read: Pakistan boy undergoes heart surgery at Noida hospital, father thanks Sushma Swaraj for help. Click here.

My Rohaan passed away last night. He fought & conquered with major heart surgery but slipped and fell in grave due to little dehydration. pic.twitter.com/beI3F88Qz1 — Ken Sid (@KenSid2) August 7, 2017

Rohaan was operated on by a team of doctors led by Dr Rajesh Sharma, who had explained Rohaan’s condition: “He had a hole in his heart and the aorta, that is on the left side of the heart was coming from the right side. Pulmonary arteries were coming from the left side which was exactly the opposite of the structure of the body. Due to multiple VSD, oxygen less blood was flowing in his body and his body was turning blue.” The surgery had taken nearly five hours.

No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa. pic.twitter.com/4ADWkFV6Ht http://t.co/OLVO3OiYMB — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

After receiving treatment, Kanwal had thanked Swaraj, saying, “The heart of my child beats today for Madam Sushma Swaraj. I would like to request her to open doors for those Pakistanis who have been waiting for medical visas. It is my humble request.”

