After storm, KMC to plant deep-rooted trees; activists blame poor urban planning

A tree uprooted by the storm on Tuesday. (Archive) A tree uprooted by the storm on Tuesday. (Archive)

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) would plant more fruit-bearing trees with strong roots to withstand the kind of storm that hit the city on Tuesday and left 18 people dead. Over 300 trees were uprooted during the 15-minute storm and caused most of the deaths. Mayor-in-council member Debasish Kumar said that most of uprooted trees had weak roots and were planted during the Left Front rule in West Bengal.

“Over the past seven years, we have not planted Krishnachura and Radhachura trees. These are the trees that have been mostly uprooted. These trees have weak roots and are too high in size,’’ Kumar said. Environmentalist Subhash Dutta blamed pandals and Durga puja decorations for preventing flow of water to trees among various reasons for weakening of their roots. “Underground wiring too damages roots of a tree,’’ he told The Indian Express. He blamed deforestation for the problem as well. “If we take example of the VIP Road, it looked like a jungle a few years ago… Now in the name of beautification, the trees on both sides were cut. The result is evident. I was in that area during the storm and saw maximum number of trees uprooted there.”

Dutta said some trees like Krishnachura are not that deep-rooted and are more vulnerable to storms. “The number of fallen trees and their branches are no doubt alarming.’’ Environmentalist Kalyan Rudra blamed plantation of trees in cemented surrounding in the name of beautification for the problem.

“The trees are planted on roadsides and their surroundings have been cemented in the name of beautification due to which roots of the trees do not get enough space. That is the reason why more trees were uprooted in the city in comparison to the adjoining rural areas,’’ he said. “Trees need water daily. With no urban tree management, trees hardly get water. This is why trees with weak roots are getting uprooted with slightest winds and storms.’’

