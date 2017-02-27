After spending 17 months in jail, SC grants bail to Chhattisgarh journalist Santosh Yadav

Supreme Court of India (File) Supreme Court of India (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Chhattisgarh journalist Santosh Yadav, who was arrested in September 2015 on charges of rioting, conspiracy among others. He was held on charges of working for Maoists and was also charged sections of the Chhattisgarh Public Safety Act and Arms Act.

His arrest had caused uproar among the journalist community, with many pointing to a lack of transparency in the exact charges against Yadav. Police had accused Santosh of “complicity” in an encounter between security forces and Naxals in August 2015, in which one Special Task Force jawan was killed.

Yadav used to write for several local newspapers. On the day of his arrest, Yadav had left to cover the story of villagers from Badrimau, deep inside the forests, who were going to the Darbha police station to find out about five of their men who had been arrested.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd