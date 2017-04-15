After Shunglu report, Delhi govt sends eviction notice to Abhinav Rai again

After the Delhi government appointed Abhinav Rai as OSD to the transport minister and gave him official accommodation, allegedly over and above what he was entitled to, it issued a reminder eviction notice to him last week.

The Shunglu Committee report, which was made public by Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken last week, had also alleged irregularities such as Rai’s appointment as an assistant personal secretary against a post of Upper Divisional Clerk, OSD to the transport minister, getting a residential quarter allocated ‘out of turn’ above the eligibility and the transport minister recommending the specific amount to be paid as salary.

Rai was given a type-III quarter and a consolidated remuneration of Rs 87,000 per month. Sources also said Rai has been asked to repay the ‘rent’ for the period he has stayed ‘illegally’.

The then Lieutenant Governor, Najeeb Jung, had told the Public Works Department that the ex-post facto approval sought for allocating type-III accommodation was denied. Sources said even the department had noted that Rai is only entitled to a type-I quarter. However, secretary PWD allotted type-III, as recommended by the minister.

“The allotment is of a ‘higher category’ than his entitlement under the ‘out of turn’ allotment,” stated the source.

“He is appointed against a non-existing post and without approval of competent authority. He is given special favour by being allotted govt accommodation, which he is not entitled to. Therefore, not possible to accord ex-post facto approval,” former Lieutenant Governor Jung had said.

The proposal was mooted by the GAD and submitted through the minister of PWD, seeking ex-post facto approval for Rai’s appointment as OSD to the transport minister on contract and on co-terminus basis.

“As per records… Rai was initially appointed by principal secretary, GAD, as assistant personal secretary to minister transport against a vacant post of UDC on co-terminus basis subject to verification of character and antecedents. It is also on record that FIR no 65/14 under section 152/153/332/323/427 IPC, Parliament Street station was pending against Rai,” stated the document sent to Jung.

On November 26, 2015, on recommendation by the office of transport minister, Rai was re-appointed as OSD to him on co-terminus basis with approval of minister, GAD.

The minister’s office specified in the order as to what amount should be paid to him.

An observation by the department on the issue said, “Eighty-one posts of co-terminus were created by order of May 4, 1995, for personal staff of ministers. The above post of OSD to minister is not included there.”

The May 1995 order stated that any new post of personal staff to the minister and all posts to be created and operated by appointment of non-officials require prior approval of the central government as ordered by MHA.

“The file does not reveal any exercise undertaken by GAD to this effect… As such, as on date, neither a post of OSD to minister exists nor any educational and other qualifications required for appointment to this post have been finalised to assess entitlement to Rai,” said the source.

Rai could not be reached despite repeated attempts. The Delhi government spokesperson did not reply to calls or messages for comment.

