After several tweets, cops arrive to help Meerut woman’s cow

A tweet by Jyoti Thakur to PM Narendra Modi. A tweet by Jyoti Thakur to PM Narendra Modi.

Meerut Police on Sunday arranged for ferrying a paralysed seven-year-old cow to the Indian Veterinary Research Insititute (IVRI) in Bareilly for treatment. The Indian Express on Saturday reported how the cow’s owner Jyoti Thakur had been sending distress tweets to the prime minister, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other ministers and senior BJP leaders since November 13. She could not find anyone to ferry the cow over a distance of 200 kms as they were scared of cow vigilantes.

SSP Meerut Manzil Saini on Sunday visited Jyoti’s residence at Lala Mohammadpur village in Meerut and made arrangements to ferry the animal. “After the documents were arranged, a police team and a rescue team arrived to help Moni (the cow) on to the truck. All arrangements were done by the police in the presence of SSP Saini,” said Jyoti. Workers from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also helped, she added.

READ | No truck ferrying paralysed cow due to fear, Meerut woman seeks help from PM Modi, Amit Shah

She added that two constables and two doctors from Animal Husbandry Department were deployed to ensure safety.

According to Jyoti, her cow fell ill on October 28 and soon could not stand on its own despite medical attention. Government veterinarians then advised her to take the animal to IVRI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App