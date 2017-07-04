After scuffle, two in jail for killing contractor in Dehradun

The scuffle later escalated into a fight and two persons, who were reportedly friends with the woman, Gurpreet Singh (28) and Ajit Singh alias Vicky (27), allegedly beat Goyal to death. The scuffle later escalated into a fight and two persons, who were reportedly friends with the woman, Gurpreet Singh (28) and Ajit Singh alias Vicky (27), allegedly beat Goyal to death.

Two persons, who allegedly killed a contractor after he teased a woman in a party, were sent to jail on Monday. On Saturday night at a restaurant in Dehradun, an argument broke after 28-year-old Samarth Goyal allegedly made lewd remarks at a woman present in the party. The scuffle later escalated into a fight and two persons, who were reportedly friends with the woman, Gurpreet Singh (28) and Ajit Singh alias Vicky (27), allegedly beat Goyal to death.

At Saturday midnight when Goyal was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead, Kotwali police station incharge Arvind Kumar, who is a senior sub-inspector, said. “Gurpreet and Vicky were arrested on Sunday for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code… On Monday, after being presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate court (in Dehradun), they were sent to the Sudhowala jail,” Kumar said.

Dehradun SP (city) Pradeep Rai said on Monday that a meeting of all the owners of hotels, bars and restaurants have been called by Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Nivedita Kukreti, where instructions were given to the owners to “follow the norms”. “The restaurant (where Goyal was killed) was selling alcohol after 10pm. They were flouting the rules,” Rai said.

