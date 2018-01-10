After sacks of produce were thrown on roads: Govt decides to set up panel under deputy CM to help potato farmers

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo by Pradip Das/Files)

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a committee to suggest relief measures for the problems faced by potato farmers in the state.

The Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave its nod for setting up of the committee, which will be headed by deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. The committee will submit its report in 15 days, spokesperson Srikant Sharam told reporters after the meeting.

Heaps of potatoes were found dumped last week at various prominent places in Lucknow allegedly by farmers protesting against the low purchase price of the produce.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to start “Mukhya Mantri Samagra Gram Vikas Yojna” for villages situated on the international or state borders or those dominated by Vantangiya, Musahar or Tharu tribes.

Under the scheme, it has also been proposed to name the villages of martyrs as “Shaheed Gram” and if such villages are not connected with ‘pucca’ roads then concrete roads would be constructed there and that would be termed as “Gaurav Path”. These villages would be identified after a survey by a committee to be headed by chief development officer of each district and the list would be provided to the government.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to fix VAT on natural gas at 5 per cent.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to set up a sugar mill and co-generation plant on an undisputed land of the closed ‘Piparaich Sugar Mill’ in Gorakhpur as well as ‘Munderva Sugar Mill’ in Basti.

In an another significant decision, the Cabinet approved the proposal to allow special leave of five years for teachers of state universities and colleges. This special leave would be allowed for teachers, who are either members of state Assembly or have been appointed to different posts in state organisations related to arts, sciences, literature, culture or sports or in government commissions.

