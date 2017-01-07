After rural areas, Indore city declared open defecation free

After the rural areas of Indore district, Indore too has been declared as open defecation free. “Following a survey under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Union Government has declared all 85 wards of the city open defecation free,” Mayor Malini Gaud said on Saturday. “After this feat, we are aiming to turn Indore into one of the cleanest cities of India,” she told reporters in Indore.

Indore Municipal Corporation launched a drive to rid the city of open defecation two years ago and built 12,549 single toilet units. Besides, 174 public toilets were refurbished and 17 mobile toilets were provided. On January 25, 2015, Indore district (rural areas) became the second district in the country to become open defecation free after West Bengal’s Nadia.