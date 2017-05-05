After rout, SP and BSP think the unthinkable, but hurdles in the way

Mulayam and Mayawati at a function in 2012. Vishal Srivastav Mulayam and Mayawati at a function in 2012. Vishal Srivastav

The rout of both the Samajwadi Party and the BSP has meant an alliance is no longer as unthinkable as the two arch-rivals once made it out to be. Mayawati is said to have told leaders at BSP meetings that she has no problem joining hands with “non-BJP parties” in the fight against “EVMs and the BJP”. Other leaders at various levels in both parties have called for an alliance.

A few of the BSP leaders who attended one of Mayawati’s meetings, on April 19, said she told them she could forget “the bad experiences” of the past and join hands with the SP and the Congress if the party got a “respectable” number of seats to contest.

The last time they came together, it ended in a bitter fallout. Then SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav led the coalition government formed in 1993; two years later came “the guesthouse incident” in which Mayawati and other BSP workers were allegedly attacked by SP members amid reports that the BSP had decided to pull out of the coalition.

Now, several leaders from either side say the parties need each other to survive amid the BJP’s resurgence. Mayawati has only 19 MLAs and cannot elect either a Rajya Sabha member or an MLC on her own. In 2018, her Rajya Sabha term ends and she faces the prospect of being in neither the state legislature nor Parliament for the first time since 1994. She can return to Rajya Sabha if she gets the support of the SP, which has 47 MLAs.

“The alliance is a necessity for both. If we want to stop the BJP, we must come together burying the past. The guesthouse incident is not something that cannot be forgotten; both sides realise this. Workers and voters of both parties are in favour of an alliance,” said Shakir Ali, an SP leader who was a junior minister in the first SP-BSP government.

The 1993 alliance too had been formed seeking to halt the rise of the BJP, which was then riding the Ram Mandir sentiment following the demolition of Babri Masjid. The SP got 109 seats of 256 contested and the BSP 67 of 164, matching the BJP’s 177.

Transferability of votes between the two, however, could prove a hurdle in the future. Two decades after the SP-BSP government fell, there have been several incidents of violence between SP and BSP supporters. Mayawati has said several times that the BSP’s Dalit support base transferred its votes to allies SP and Congress in 1993 and 1996, respectively, but SP and Congress voters did not go with the BSP. The BSP’s understanding is that its Dalit base is more in conflict with landed castes such as Yadav and Jat, than it is with the Brahmin community. This led to Mayawati eventually accommodating Brahmins since 2007.

“The SP and the BSP are different,” said Deenanath Bhaskar, a BSP minister in the 1993 government and now a BJP MLA. “They may unite as both are in trouble, but their voters will not come together. SP supporters will vote for the BJP in seats given to the BSP; BSP supporters will do the same in SP seats. There remains a social divide, deepened by Mulayam and Mayawati themselves.”

It is because of this uncertainty that the two sides are treading cautiously. “It is true that Dalits are in conflict with Yadavs and Rajputs in the villages. Party leaders will consider whether SP voters will go with BSP candidates before taking the final decision. But it’s SP supporters who are feeling sidelined and want such an alliance now,” said Baliram, a former BSP MP.

If the SP, the BSP and the Congress do come together, it can make sense only if their core supporters too join hands. If seat-wise votes of the SP, the BSP and the Congress (and its ally RLD) of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were combined, the BJP and the Apna Dal would have won only 23 of the 73 seats they did, while the SP’s five seats and the Congress’s two would have risen beyond 50. Leaving the Congress out, the SP-BSP hypothetical pairing had still outscored the BJP in 37 seats. On the other hand, leaving out either the SP or the BSP from an alliance with the Congress would have made little difference to the BJP sweep.

“These are difficult times. The core voters of both parties must join hands to save their parties. With Muslims over 18 per cent of the population, Mayawati’s caste’s voters about 14 per cent, and Mulayam’s caste voters about 9 per cent, this mahagathbandhan [with other non BJP-parties] will have over 40 per cent votes. The leaders of these parties need someone like Sonia Gandhi or Nitish Kumar to hold them together,” said Masood Ahmed, a BSP minister in 1993 and now RLD state president.

Awadhesh Prasad, senior SP leader and part of Mulayam’s 1993 cabinet, says the alliance will be “beneficial” to both sides. “There is a good possibility; the process is on. There should not be any ego clash,” he said.

