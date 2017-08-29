After Ram Rahim sentence, security stepped up in Jalandhar

Curfew imposed in Bathinda ahead of the pronouncement of sentence Monday. Gurmeet Singh Curfew imposed in Bathinda ahead of the pronouncement of sentence Monday. Gurmeet Singh

Security has been tightened in Jalandhar and its surrounding areas following the sentencing of Gurmeet Ram Rahim at Rohtak jail on Monday. Apart from Jalandhar police commissionerate and Jalandhar Rural police personnel, two companies, including one from the Central Armed Forces, have increased their patrolling in various parts of the city.

Deputy Commissioer Police (DCP) Jalandhar Rajinder Singh while talking to The Indian Express said that tight security arrangements have been made in Jalandhar following the sentence and that along with 1,000 Punjab Police personnel, two companies from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have been deployed at strategical points of the city.

“Regular patrolling and checking are being conducted by the security forces,” he said. Apart from this, security has been beefed up at the Jalandhar railway station and interstate bus stand. As a precautionary measure, checks are being conducted in every nook and corner and vehicles bearing registration number of other districts and states are also being scanned by the security forces at the entrance points of the city.

1,500 security personnel to keep vigil during Sri Sidh Baba Sodal mela

Around 1,500 security personnel have been appointed to keep vigil ahead of renowned Sri Sidh Baba Sodal mela in the city, which is scheduled to be held on September 5. Besides CCTV cameras, a control room would be set up in the premises. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gurmeet Singh will review the security arrangements. This year, the security arrangements have been further tightened keeping in mind the sentencing of Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

