After raising retirement age, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces 1 lakh govt jobs for youth

Two days after raising the retirement age of government employees from 60 to 62, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that youths will be recruited for one lakh government posts.

After Chouhan’s announcement regarding the retirement age at a meet-the-press event in Bhopal on Friday, the government took the ordinance route and notified The Madhya Pradesh Shaskiya Sevak (Adhivarshiki-Ayu) Sanshodhan Adhyadesh, 2018, late on Saturday — a decision that benefited thousands of employees.

However, following criticism by certain quarters, including from Opposition Congress, that accused the government of adding to the woes of unemployed youths by raising the retirement age, the government appeared to be reaching out to the youths on Sunday.

While addressing associations of employees and officers, who called on him to thank him for his decision, the CM also announced extension of retirement age of employees of boards, corporations, courts and other government authorities to 62 years. Without giving the break-up, he said new posts will be created for youths to ensure they are not affected by the hike in retirement age.

The CM had justified the new retirement age citing a pending litigation in the Supreme Court. Two years ago, the MP high court had quashed the state government’s decision to extend benefits of reservation in promotion.

