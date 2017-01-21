After ‘Rail Roko’, DMK begins hunger protest in support of Jallikattu

DMK leader M K Stalin DMK leader M K Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M. K. Stalin on Saturday started his one-day hunger protest in support of bull-taming sport Jallikattu. The protest, headed by Stalin, also had other party leaders like Kanimozhi. Apart from this, massive crowd could be seen thronging at the Marina Beach, refusing to end their agitation till the event of Jallikattu is organised.

Chennai: DMK leaders including M. K. Stalin and Kanimozhi start one day hunger protest in support of #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/ru9MRjfPSZ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017

On Friday, the DMK held ‘Rail Roko Agitation’, under which the protesters also halted a train at Chennai’s Mambalam Railway Station. Stalin was taken into preventive custody for halting a train, but was later released.

Meanwhile, the Centre, in a major relief to the people of Tamil Nadu, gave its nod to the ordinance on the sport. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, urging him to pass ordinance on the support. In response, PM Modi ensured full support from the Centre.

The ordinance, proposed by the Tamil Nadu Government, was placed before the Law, Environment and Culture Ministries. In consultation with Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, the Ministries forwarded the ordinance to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent.