After protests over detention of juvenile, two elderly people, J-K govt assures probe

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday assured to look into the detention of a juvenile and two elderly people, aged between 75-80 years, under Public Safety Act in the high security Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu. The assurance came from Parliamentary Affairs Minister A R Veeri amidst continued protest from an independent MLA Engineer Abdul Rasheed who even stormed into the well of the House during question hour protesting over the detention of a 14-year-old Sahil Ahmad of Pamposh Colony in Noor Bagh area of Srinagar.

“A 14-year-old boy is languishing in Kot Bhalwal jail and if I am wrong, I will resign,” Rasheed said, adding that “these are the atrocities you commit forcing youth to pick up the gun.” He also demanded release of separatist leader Sarjan Barkati, besides Molvi Qayoom, 75 and Saifud-Din Bagwan, 80, both Kishtwar, besides a student Rahmatullah from Doda, who have been detained under Public Safety Act in the jail.