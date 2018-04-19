After ‘praising’ Mayawati, BJP minister says her govt was corrupt

BSP chief Mayawati (Archives) BSP chief Mayawati (Archives)

After sections of the media reported uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya praising the Mayawati government over his own, the leader clarified on Wednesday that while there were “similarities” between the two governments, the present one was actively tackling corruption.

“There are lot of similarities between Yogi (Adityanath) and Mayawati. She too wanted good governence and we (BJP) too want the same. But, one thing in which Yogi ji is ahead is that Mayawati used to dive in the ocean of corruption, but here Yogi ji is participating actively in creating a corruption free India,” said the UP Labour Minister, replying to queries on Tuesday’s statement. He added that the media had twisted his earlier statement.

According to media reports, while speaking to TV channel News18, the MLA from Padrauna praised the governance during Mayawati government, of which he was a part. Maurya then, the reports add, went on to say that officials “don’t listen to government orders”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App