After poor show in polls, Left looks to gain momentum from ‘March to Nabanna’

CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty described West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s absence as a way of escaping an embarrassing situation. (Representational Image) CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty described West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s absence as a way of escaping an embarrassing situation. (Representational Image)

After its lacklustre performance in the recent civic polls, the Left Front is looking forward to Monday’s ‘March to Nabanna’ (Secretariat) to intensify its agitation against the Trinamool Congress.

CPM farmers’ wing, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) had given a call to organise a ‘March to Nabanna’ to raise pro-farmer demands. Farmer wings of other Left parties later expressed their solidarity and joined the protest. In an attempt to turn it into a huge gathering, CPM and other Left Front constituents also backed the agitation and decided to participate.

‘March to Nabanna’ is seen as the latest attempt to revive the party. In the recent civic polls, the Left Front had contested in all seven municipalities, but won only one ward in Domkal.

However, the AIKS is hopeful of a massive turnout in Monday’s programme.

“Last time, about two lakh people participated in Nabanna Abhijan. Tomorrow, more than four lakh people will hit the streets to place their demands. We have reports that Trinamool Congress cadres will be out in the streets to prevent us. If police and these cadres provoke us, then we will not be responsible for the consequences,” said AIKS state president Madan Ghosh.

Left workers plan to take out five rallies from five strategic locations — Rani Rashmoni Avenue, PTS, Kidderpore Market in Kolkata and from Santragachi and Howrah Rail Museum in Howrah.

In view of the last ‘Nabanna Abhijan’, which turned violent following clashes between police and Left workers, security has been beefed up.

In 2015, the AIKS had organised a similar march which turned violent, and Left workers had clashed with police, which had prevented them from entering Nabanna. CPM workers had pelted stones at police personnel, who had retaliated with batons. Left Front Chairman Biman Bose was injured in the agitation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left for Birbhum to chair an administrative meeting on Monday.

CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty described her absence as a way of escaping an embarrassing situation.

“The state government could not show a spine to witness the programme. Mamata had to escape to avoid loss of face. This march was announced more than three months ago, and we were not going to lay siege to Nabanna. We were going to send a message to the government. It has to pay heed to the demands of farmers and common people,” Chakraborty told The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now