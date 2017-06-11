After Poor show in Goa & Punjab AAP’s dilemma: To contest or not

AAP media coordinator Harshil Nayak, said, “We have submitted out report to the political affairs committee of the party. It is for them to take a decision whether the party should contest the (Gujarat) polls”. AAP media coordinator Harshil Nayak, said, “We have submitted out report to the political affairs committee of the party. It is for them to take a decision whether the party should contest the (Gujarat) polls”.

Tribal farmer Dana Majhi, who hit the headlines in August last year when he was forced to carry his wife’s body on his shoulders from a hospital in Odisha’s Kalahandi for 12 km, will remarry. The 45-year-old from Melaghar village told The Sunday Express that he would marry Alamati Dei from Rayagada district after the construction of his house under Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awas Yojana.

Majhi’s first wife, Domi Dei, had died of tuberculosis (TB) a decade ago. His second wife, Amanga Dei, died of the same disease last August. Majhi’s daughter from his first marriage, Sanandi, too suffers from TB.

Visuals of Majhi carrying Amanga Dei’s body on his shoulders, with his daughter Chandini walking by his side, went viral and triggered outrage. Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa had donated Rs 9 lakh to him. Majhi also received assistance from other individuals and organisations.

Sulabh International had deposited an undisclosed amount in his fixed deposit account for a five-year term. It has reportedly promised monthly assistance of Rs 10,000 for Chandini, who studies at a tribal residential school along with her sisters, Sonia and Chauli.

The farmer had spoken about the jealousy of his fellow villagers when he received Khalifa’s donation. “I am a tribal man. I do not know what a lakh means. But what hurts me is taunts of my neighbours who say I have become rich,” he had said.

