After PM’s pat, BJP backs Nitish Kumar’s prohibition agenda

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar (Source: PTI Photo) Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar (Source: PTI Photo)

Five days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for imposing prohibition in response to his gesture to support demonetisation, Bihar BJP has decided to participate in a human chain programme by the state’s Prohibition and Excise Department to spread awareness about benefits of liquor ban on January 21.

The government expects it to be a human chain extending for 11,292 km spreading across all panchayats and blocks of Bihar. While BJP has not dismissed the growing bonhomie with its erstwhile alliance partner, JD (U) said Bihar BJP was forced to support the human chain campaign on prohibition because of the liquor ban getting widespread public support.

The RJD, which would also share space with arch rival BJP in building the human chain, however, played down talks of Nitish’s “growing proximity” to the BJP. Congress said BJP’s support to the programme was nothing but an endorsement of Grand Alliance’s key agenda.

BJP legislature party leader and former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said: “We have decided to support human chain on prohibition because it is a good initiative to spread awareness about prohibition. We had unanimously passed the liquor bill in April last year. In fact, I was the one who had suggested to the CM to go for full liquor ban. We, however, still protest some stringent provisions in the liquor law and the government has taken due note of it by calling an all-party meeting recently.”

Asked if JD (U) and BJP are getting close to each other again, Sushil Kumar Modi said: “In politics, nothing is impossible. After all, we had been together for 17 years. There are no such talks now but there could be no surprise if we come together again.”