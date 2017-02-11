After PM Narendra Modi’s raincoat jibe, Shiv Sena praises past Congress PMs

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s raincoat jibe at his predecessor Manmohan Singh, the Shiv Sena defended the Congress leadership and claimed that the country has attained its stature in the world because of the previous Congress-led governments’ work.

“Indira Gandhi sacrificed herself for the country,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said. “There may be differences in evaluating Rajiv Gandhi but he was committed to bringing in transparency in governance. He may have been tainted with Bofors scam but he ushered in the computer age and laid the foundation of telecom revolution in the country. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh successfully steered this country from economic anarchy. If these people had not done what they did in the last 60 years, then Modi would have had nothing in his hands but dust.”

“Modi does not leave any instance to corner the Congress on the issue of demonetisation and economic scams. It is time he steps out from such negative mindset,” the editorial added.

The piece also took a swipe at Modi’s economic policy and his public relationship machinery. “You need to momentarily acknowledge that the Congress and the other ruling allies have, over the past 60 years, fattened themselves by indulging in corruption. Moreover, it is everyone’s responsibility to blindly trust this assumption because our PM Narendra Modi is saying this himself. People should realise that those who do not agree with the statement can be killed for being deshdrohis (anti-nationals),” the editorial said.

It added, “There is an economic anarchy because of demonetisation and Prime Minister Modi is not ready to accept it. His propaganda machinery is strong which has been espousing these policies that have taken the country to the pits.”