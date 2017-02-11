After PM Modi’s raincoat remark, Shiv Sena defends Congress, praises its PMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused predecessor Manmohan Singh of looking the other way while a lot of scams and corruption occurred when he was in office, in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused predecessor Manmohan Singh of looking the other way while a lot of scams and corruption occurred when he was in office, in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s raincoat jibe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the Shiv Sena has rushed to the defence of the Congress leadership and said that the country has attained its stature in the world because of the work of previous Congress-led governments. “Indira Gandhi sacrificed herself for the country. There may be differences in evaluating Rajiv Gandhi but he was committed to bringing in transparency in governance. He may have been tainted with Bofors but he ushered in the computer age and laid the foundation of the telecom revolution in the country. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh successfully steered this country from economic anarchy. If these people had not done what they did in the last 60 years the Modi would have nothing in his hands barring dust,” stated an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

The editorial also asked the Prime Minister from refraining from such ‘negative comments’ and ‘acknowledge’ that the country is what it is because of the efforts of past governments as well.

“Modi does not leave any instance to corner the Congress on the issue of demonetisation and economic scams. It is time that Modi steps out from such negative mindset. Even if we accept that the Congress rules only by looting the country, we also need to acknowledge that a country which could not produce even a needle has grown in economic and industrial terms. This progress of the country has not been attained in the last two years only. Today’s country has been built on the efforts of past rulers as well,” the edit said.

The editorial also claimed that the Prime Minister’s personal public relationship machinery painted anyone who opposed his economic policies as being “anti-national”.

“You need to momentarily acknowledge that the Congress and the other ruling allies have over the past 60 years fattened themselves by indulging in corruption. Moreover, it is the responsibility of everyone to blindly trust this assumption because our Prime minister Narendra Modi is himself saying it. People should realise that those who do not agree with the statement can be killed for being ‘deshdrohis’,” the edit said.

The edit also claimed that the Prime Minister’s communications machinery was espousing and promoting polices that were allegedly harming the country.

“There is an economic anarchy because of demonetisation and PM Modi is not ready to accept it. His personal propaganda machinery is strong which has been espousing these policies which have take the country to the pits,” stated the edit. It added that in spite of criticising the Congress leadership, the BJP was happy to take the same leaders in their party fold. “They have done mistakes, verily they have. However, such ‘sukhrams’ have been washed off their sins when they joined the BJP,” state the edit.