After PM Modi’s raincoat jibe, Shiv Sena rushes to defend previous Congress PMs

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Source: File Photo) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Source: File Photo)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s raincoat jibe at former PM Manmohan Singh, the Shiv Sena has rushed to the defence of the Congress leadership and claimed that the country has attained its stature in the world because of the work of the previous Congress-led governments. “Indira Gandhi sacrificed herself for the country. There may be differences in evaluating Rajiv Gandhi but he was committed to bringing in transparency in governance. He may have been tainted with Bofors but he ushered the computer age and laid the foundation of telecom revolution in the country. P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh successfully steered this country from economic anarchy. If these people had not done what they did in the last 60 years then Modi would have nothing in his hands barring dust,” an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana said.

The editorial also asked the prime minister to refrain from such negative comments and acknowledge that the country is what it is because of the efforts of past governments as well. “Modi does not leave any instance to corner the Congress on the issue of demonetisation and economic scams. It is time that he steps out from such negative mindset. Even if we accept that the Congress rules only by looting the country, we also need to acknowledge that a country which could not produce even a needle has grown in in economic and industrial terms. This progress of the country has not been attained in the last two years only. Today’s country has been built on the efforts of past rulers as well,” the editorial stated.

It also took a swipe at the prime minister’s economic policy and his personal public relationship machinery which it claimed painted anyone who opposed these policies as being anti-national. “You need to momentarily acknowledge that the Congress and the other ruling allies have over the past 60 years fattened themselves by indulging in corruption. Moreover, it is the responsibility of everyone to blindly trust this assumption because our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself saying it. People should realize that those who do not agree with the statement can be killed for being “deshdrohis” the editorial said.

The editorial also criticized PM Modi’s personal propaganda machinery for espousing and promoting polices that were harming the country. “There is an economic anarchy because of the demonetisation and PM Modi is not ready to accept it. His personal propaganda machinery is strong which has been espousing these policies which have take the country to the pits,” the editorial said. It further stated that in spite of criticising the Congress leadership, BJP was happy to take the same leaders in their party fold. “They have done mistakes verily they have. However such “sukhrams” have been washed off their sins when they joined the BJP,” the editorial said.

